Linear Market Cap Tops $481.25 Million (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Linear has a market cap of $481.25 million and $44.42 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Linear has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. One Linear coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Linear Coin Profile

Linear is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,535,304,757 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

