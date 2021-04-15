Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.90 Million

Brokerages expect that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) will announce sales of $11.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.80 million. Limestone Bancorp reported sales of $11.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year sales of $48.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.70 million to $49.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $50.55 million, with estimates ranging from $49.10 million to $52.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Limestone Bancorp.

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 million. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 13.33%.

LMST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Limestone Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ:LMST opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average of $13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $103.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.87. Limestone Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMST. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 190.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 9,788 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. 35.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limestone Bancorp (LMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.