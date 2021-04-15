Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LLNW shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, January 29th.

LLNW stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.57. 62,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,884,917. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average is $4.23. The company has a market cap of $443.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. Limelight Networks has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $8.19.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $55.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.58 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director Scott Genereux sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 24,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $98,315.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLNW. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 814.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after buying an additional 1,530,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,071,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,787 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 496.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 650,381 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 2,260.0% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 656,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 628,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

