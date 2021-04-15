Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) Stock Price Down 13.3%

Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) fell 13.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.71 and last traded at $39.21. 103 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day moving average is $32.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 8.03.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 32.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

