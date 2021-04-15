Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (ASG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on June 7th

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Shares of ASG opened at $8.88 on Thursday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $9.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.39.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

