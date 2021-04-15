Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (ASG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on June 7th

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
Shares of ASG opened at $8.88 on Thursday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $9.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.39.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile
