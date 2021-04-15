LHT (LHT) One Day Volume Hits $1.00

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. During the last week, LHT has traded up 132.9% against the dollar. One LHT coin can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LHT has a market cap of $326,369.46 and approximately $1.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00005951 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00018836 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000157 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000134 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

