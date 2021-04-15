LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $135.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. LGI Homes traded as high as $162.28 and last traded at $162.28, with a volume of 226 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.42.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LGIH. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.86.

In related news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 27,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total value of $3,743,184.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,427 shares in the company, valued at $79,049,773.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Karnig Vahradian sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total value of $412,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,062.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,099,846. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the first quarter worth $2,076,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 11.4% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 102,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,356,000 after acquiring an additional 10,486 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $594,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $999,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in LGI Homes by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 12.91 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.33 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. LGI Homes’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

LGI Homes Company Profile (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

