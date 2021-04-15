Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Jennifer C. Haas Sells 9,909 Shares

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 9,909 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $260,111.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,806 shares in the company, valued at $178,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

LEVI opened at $27.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.23. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 16.49%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LEVI. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,226,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 298.6% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,463,489 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $29,405,000 after buying an additional 1,096,321 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,401,097 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $28,134,000 after buying an additional 658,339 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,820 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $27,004,000 after buying an additional 106,746 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 910,147 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $18,276,000 after buying an additional 188,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

