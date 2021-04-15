Lethean (LTHN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2,874.00

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One Lethean coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Lethean has a market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $2,874.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded 118.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,839.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,476.20 or 0.03940498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.53 or 0.00440048 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $838.55 or 0.01334424 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.52 or 0.00543480 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.89 or 0.00532919 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00039289 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $246.76 or 0.00392684 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

