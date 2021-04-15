Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 200,000 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $1,322,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,620,295 shares in the company, valued at $149,520,149.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of OCSL opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.62. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $927.52 million, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $38.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.86 million. Analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,965,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after buying an additional 648,749 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,099,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,100,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after buying an additional 351,230 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,927,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 239,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 434,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 175,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.
OCSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
