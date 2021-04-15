Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 200,000 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $1,322,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,620,295 shares in the company, valued at $149,520,149.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of OCSL opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.62. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $927.52 million, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $38.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.86 million. Analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,965,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after buying an additional 648,749 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,099,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,100,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after buying an additional 351,230 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,927,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 239,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 434,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 175,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

OCSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

