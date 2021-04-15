Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 172,312 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 172,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $1,138,982.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,620,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,520,149.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of OCSL opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $927.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.62.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.86 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 132,130 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 19,993 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after buying an additional 112,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

OCSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

