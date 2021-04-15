Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 172,312 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 172,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $1,138,982.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,620,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,520,149.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of OCSL opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $927.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.62.
Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.86 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 132,130 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 19,993 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after buying an additional 112,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.
OCSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.
About Oaktree Specialty Lending
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
