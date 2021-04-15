Legrand’s (LGRDY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LGRDY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Societe Generale downgraded Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Legrand alerts:

LGRDY opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. Legrand has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average of $17.64.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBO's, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.