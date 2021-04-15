Legrand’s (LGRDY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LGRDY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Societe Generale downgraded Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

LGRDY opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. Legrand has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average of $17.64.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBO's, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

