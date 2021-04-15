Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $61.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Argus lifted their price target on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lazard from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Lazard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.70.

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $45.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.30. Lazard has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.66.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $898.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lazard will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Lazard by 256.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lazard during the 1st quarter worth $1,391,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lazard during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

