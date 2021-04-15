Largo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LGORD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Largo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LGORD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 242,800 shares, an increase of 249.4% from the March 15th total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of LGORD stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.81. 110,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,876. Largo Resources has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $17.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LGORD. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Largo Resources in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Largo Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Largo Resources Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining and exploration properties in Brazil and Canada. It primarily explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds 99.94% interest in the MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

