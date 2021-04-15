Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Increased to $700.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target increased by Cowen from $585.00 to $700.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $508.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $522.50.

LRCX stock opened at $640.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $579.12 and its 200-day moving average is $489.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $229.69 and a 1 year high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $1,507,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $70,134,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in Lam Research by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Lam Research by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

