Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Announces $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of LKFN stock opened at $68.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Lakeland Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $77.05.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.25 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 50,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $2,984,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,582. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $279,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,418 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,529. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

