L. Mary Smith Sells 10,000 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Stock

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $680,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,083,173.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

L. Mary Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $787,000.00.

Shares of SWTX opened at $72.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -41.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.91 and its 200-day moving average is $70.84. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 155,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,312,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 188,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,683,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SWTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

