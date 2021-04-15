Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Given New $35.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Sushi USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens upped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kura Sushi USA has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ KRUS opened at $32.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average is $21.97. Kura Sushi USA has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $38.17. The firm has a market cap of $271.17 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78). Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 44.44% and a negative net margin of 60.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 104,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 183,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 20,998 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter valued at $800,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 168,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 82,165 shares in the last quarter. 32.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

