K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €8.30 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.76) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SDF. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Independent Research set a €9.60 ($11.29) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.80 ($8.00) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €8.41 ($9.89).

Shares of ETR:SDF opened at €8.37 ($9.85) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.44, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €4.98 ($5.86) and a fifty-two week high of €10.44 ($12.28).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

