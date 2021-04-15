Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 15,703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 182,063 shares.The stock last traded at $25.41 and had previously closed at $27.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kronos Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.42.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kronos Bio news, Director Jakob Loven sold 15,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $415,959.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $82,600,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,745,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,934,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,603,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,367,000.

Kronos Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

