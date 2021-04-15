Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Short Interest Update

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decline of 70.9% from the March 15th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Kraken Robotics stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.54. 257,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,297. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51. Kraken Robotics has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.93.

About Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. The company offers AquaPix interferometric synthetic aperture sonar (InSAS) for use in onboard autonomous underwater vehicles, remotely operated tow vehicles, remotely operated vehicles, and tow bodies; AquaPix miniature InSAS, an off the shelf configurable InSAS; and SeaVision, a subsea 3D laser imaging system.

