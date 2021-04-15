Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Short Interest Update

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decline of 70.9% from the March 15th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Kraken Robotics stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.54. 257,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,297. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51. Kraken Robotics has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.93.
About Kraken Robotics
