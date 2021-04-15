Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,042 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 0.8% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $255.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.70. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $166.11 and a 12 month high of $259.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Pritchard Capital upped their target price on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.41.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

