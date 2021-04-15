Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $65,000 Stock Position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,031 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 35,612 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,914,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 36,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 334,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 12,849 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 770.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 98,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

UTI opened at $5.91 on Thursday. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $193.49 million, a PE ratio of -53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $76.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.75 million. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.45.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

