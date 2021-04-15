Konomi Network Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.76 Million (KONO)

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Konomi Network coin can now be purchased for about $3.53 or 0.00005569 BTC on popular exchanges. Konomi Network has a market cap of $28.19 million and approximately $4.76 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Konomi Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00068792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00019722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $475.82 or 0.00751031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00089313 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,847.78 or 0.06073312 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00033610 BTC.

Konomi Network Coin Profile

Konomi Network (CRYPTO:KONO) is a coin. It was first traded on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,989,112 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Konomi Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konomi Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Konomi Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Konomi Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Konomi Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.