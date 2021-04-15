Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

KKPNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of Koninklijke KPN stock opened at $3.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Koninklijke KPN has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.2455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.56%.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

