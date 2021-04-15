Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on RDSMY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RDSMY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.78. 21,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,893. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.72. Koninklijke DSM has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $45.98.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke DSM had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

