Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.10

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €11.10 ($13.06) and last traded at €11.15 ($13.12), with a volume of 348276 shares. The stock had previously closed at €11.09 ($13.05).

KCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Independent Research set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €6.80 ($8.00) price target on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €10.70 ($12.59).

Get Klöckner & Co SE alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.91.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.