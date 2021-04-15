KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.96.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $53.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $53.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $669.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

