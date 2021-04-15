Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €94.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been given a €94.00 ($110.59) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KGX. Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €77.46 ($91.13).

Shares of FRA KGX opened at €81.52 ($95.91) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €78.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €74.21. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

