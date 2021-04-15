KickToken Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.87 Million (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One KickToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. KickToken has a market capitalization of $28.69 million and approximately $4.87 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00068265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00019811 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $469.08 or 0.00743628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00089088 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00033439 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 44.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,738.69 or 0.05926903 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 coins and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 coins. The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

