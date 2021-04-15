KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Watsco in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.66. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $276.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.85. Watsco has a 52-week low of $144.16 and a 52-week high of $281.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSO. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Watsco by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Watsco by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.23%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

