Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $241,000 Stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,137 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $541,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $727,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 846,954 shares of company stock valued at $52,530,759 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $80.28 on Thursday. Seagate Technology plc has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $80.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

