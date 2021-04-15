Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management reduced its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $27.31 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.67.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus upped their target price on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.68.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.