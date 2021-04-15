Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Nucor by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 437,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,651,000 after acquiring an additional 261,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Nucor by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 118,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

NUE opened at $79.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $34.72 and a 52-week high of $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.91 and its 200-day moving average is $57.07.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.42.

In related news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,835,216.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $3,672,301.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,361 shares in the company, valued at $12,299,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 144,640 shares of company stock worth $10,290,639. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

