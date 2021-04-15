KeeperDAO (ROOK) Market Cap Tops $17.99 Million

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last week, KeeperDAO has traded up 48.3% against the US dollar. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $493.77 or 0.00791439 BTC on major exchanges. KeeperDAO has a market capitalization of $17.99 million and $9.97 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00065141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00019211 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $442.13 or 0.00708661 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00089232 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00032946 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00037800 BTC.

KeeperDAO Coin Profile

KeeperDAO (ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,430 coins. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com . KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

