JUST (JST) Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 15th. JUST has a total market cap of $396.09 million and approximately $585.44 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, JUST has traded 26.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00068260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.55 or 0.00272023 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.70 or 0.00739613 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,750.87 or 1.00088611 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00022979 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $542.61 or 0.00865476 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

