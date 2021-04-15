JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 84.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,002 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.15% of National HealthCare worth $11,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in National HealthCare by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 11.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of National HealthCare by 2.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

NHC opened at $73.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.60. National HealthCare Co. has a 12 month low of $55.88 and a 12 month high of $79.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 0.19.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $259.83 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, home health care programs, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

