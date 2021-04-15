JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $11,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Ashland Global by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Ashland Global by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Ashland Global by 13.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Ashland Global by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASH stock opened at $89.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $92.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.35.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.18 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. Ashland Global’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASH. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

