JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,533,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,964 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.41% of American Finance Trust worth $11,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in American Finance Trust by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in American Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFIN stock opened at $9.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 85.86%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AFIN. B. Riley lifted their target price on American Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

