JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 77,168 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,086 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,168 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.24% of Digital Turbine worth $11,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APPS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 8,679 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at $674,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 37.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 66,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 18,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $84.10 on Thursday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $102.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.00.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.06.

In other news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

