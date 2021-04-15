JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 9,390 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $12,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TriNet Group during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 482.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TNET opened at $82.73 on Thursday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.16 and a fifty-two week high of $87.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.17.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.09 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.75.

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Edward Griese sold 622 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $47,296.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $31,942.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,347.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,217 shares of company stock valued at $6,804,706. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

