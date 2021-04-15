JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€60.00” Price Target for HelloFresh (ETR:HFG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HFG. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on HelloFresh and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €79.63 ($93.68).

ETR HFG opened at €69.98 ($82.33) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.51. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 12 month high of €77.90 ($91.65). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €63.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €58.86.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

