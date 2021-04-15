JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €120.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

SAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Baader Bank set a €134.00 ($157.65) target price on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €129.40 ($152.24).

SAP opened at €113.40 ($133.41) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €104.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is €107.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. SAP has a one year low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a one year high of €143.32 ($168.61). The stock has a market capitalization of $135.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.07.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

