Jonathon Peter Pither Purchases 5,000 Shares of The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) Stock

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) insider Jonathon Peter Pither purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.67) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200 ($13,326.37).

Jonathon Peter Pither also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Jonathon Peter Pither acquired 4,700 shares of The Alumasc Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.39) per share, with a total value of £8,601 ($11,237.26).

On Thursday, February 4th, Jonathon Peter Pither bought 7,000 shares of The Alumasc Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £10,360 ($13,535.41).

Shares of LON ALU opened at GBX 200 ($2.61) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 174.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 128.59. The stock has a market cap of £72.27 million and a P/E ratio of 14.81. The Alumasc Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 208 ($2.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.41, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a GBX 3.25 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from The Alumasc Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The Alumasc Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

The Alumasc Group Company Profile

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. It offers integrated roofing and walling solutions, including solar shading, architectural screening, and balcony and balustrading systems; water management solutions to manage and attenuate water; and housebuilding products.

