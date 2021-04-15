Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Raised to $62.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on JCI. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. HSBC cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.26.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

NYSE:JCI opened at $61.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.07. The company has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $62.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,452.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,354 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.