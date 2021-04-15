JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of JOANN in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, JOANN has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

Shares of JOAN stock opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. JOANN has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $13.70.

In other JOANN news, CEO Wade D. Miquelon acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Wade D. Miquelon acquired 47,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $540,168.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,968. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 124,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,168.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies, including cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

