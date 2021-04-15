JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 76.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 473,227 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.33% of JinkoSolar worth $9,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKS. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,446,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,189,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,625,000 after purchasing an additional 436,489 shares in the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter valued at $25,701,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter valued at $24,579,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,132,000 after acquiring an additional 177,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JKS opened at $36.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $90.20.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JKS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital cut JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

