Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Short Interest Update

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCTCF traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.56. 658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,540. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $36.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.57. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $11.66.

Get Jewett-Cameron Trading alerts:

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.32 million during the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.06%.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.