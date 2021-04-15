JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Insider Scott M. Laurence Sells 1,078 Shares

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $21,883.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,633 shares in the company, valued at $33,149.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scott M. Laurence also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 26th, Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $62,290.62.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Scott M. Laurence sold 163 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $3,119.82.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $20.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.57. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 14.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 88,089 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 60.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 14,225 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 8.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 217,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 16,287 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 74.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,025,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after purchasing an additional 437,923 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at approximately $963,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

