JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.64.

A number of research firms have commented on JELD. Barclays cut their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 10,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 947,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,033,000 after buying an additional 938,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,573,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,745,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,257,000 after acquiring an additional 817,469 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,840,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.12. 6,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $31.24.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

